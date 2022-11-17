Obituary: Cleo Everett Polley
April 24, 1947 – November 1, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful Man, Husband, Father and Papa. Cleo died from covid complications as well as Parkinson’s Disease and is survived by all of his children: Cleo Polley Jr, Tammy Clinton, Tanya Rolph and Joel Megill, As well as his 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was a Vietnam Veteran whose favorite pastimes besides spending time with family was hunting and fishing. He is no longer in pain and is reunited in heaven with his loving wife of 30 years Inez Polley. We will always Miss and Love you forever.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.