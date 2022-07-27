Obituary: Clayton E. Pool, Sr.
March 13, 1953 – June 26, 2022
Clayton Eugene Pool, Sr., passed away at home surrounded by his family after losing his battle to cancer. He was born in San Jose, California, to Garvin and Ruby Pool. His family is planning a Celebration of Life on August 6th at their home. Please contact a family member for further details. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Please visit HooperandWeaverMortuary.com for a full life story.
