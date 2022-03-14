Obituary: Clarence Jenkins
July 9, 1935 – March 1, 2022
Clarence E Jenkins passed away on Tuesday March 1, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving son, Mark Jenkins, daughter-in-law Sandy Jenkins and his grandchildren. He was 86 years old.
Clarence was affectionately known by his friends and family as “Dutch”, “Big C” and “Pops”.
He was born to the late Jesse and Ruby Jenkins in Utah. He was the oldest of six children. Clarence graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1954. He served three years in the Army. He married Marjorie Lewis in 1959 and started a family having three children: Dennis, Thomas and Mark. He retired from McClellan Air Force Base after 36 years of service.
Dutch was an avid camper, fisherman and known for his famous homemade blackberry ice cream. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, bowling and could be found tinkering in the garage. Pops loved baseball and was a loyal SF Giants fan.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Mark Jenkins, his grandchildren, Cassandra, Ashleigh and Taylor Jenkins and his sister Donna Sexton.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie and his sons, Dennis and Thomas Jenkins.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life in the summer.
