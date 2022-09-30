Obituary: Cindy Vlaminck Bacon
October 20, 1964 – September 25, 2022
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Vlaminck Bacon died September 25, 2022 in Grass Valley, CA at the age of 57. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 15 at Scotten School from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are invited to join, black clothing prohibited, smiles mandatory.
Cindy was born in Livermore, CA and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1982. In 1984 she married Jon Bacon and they had two daughters. Cindy was employed by Grass Valley School District as a teacher’s aide. In her 20 years of service she touched many lives and formed close bonds with students and teachers alike.
Cindy is survived by her husband Jon; her two daughters Nikky and Shawna; her mother Bea; and her sister Gina.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
