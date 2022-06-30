Obituary: Christopher William Hanson
June 11, 1981 – June 15, 2022
Christopher William Hanson passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Despite the devastating circumstances, Chris met this challenge with grace, bravery, and his tremendous sense of humor. We are grateful and humbled by the demonstration of love and support for him during his final days in the wonderful community of Lincoln. Chris was a devoted father, amazing son, awesome brother, and tremendous friend.
Please visit our website for further details: http://www.thehansonian.com
