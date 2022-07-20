Obituary: Christopher Hensley
July 12, 1964 – July 11, 2022
Christopher Hensley passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Sacramento. He was one day shy of being 58.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the Nevada City chapel of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way.
Chris was born on July 12, 1964, in Mountain View, to Walter and Diane Hensley. He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1983. He worked in the auto body repair business for about 45 years. He was a skilled auto painter and body repairman. He worked at Nugget Auto Body for most of his career. He worked briefly in Washington state. In later years he worked for Rollyâ€™s Auto Repair.
He loved all outdoor activities. Among his favorite activities were dirt bike riding, mountain biking, and snow skiing. He loved sharing these activities with his three sons.
He will be missed by family and friends. He had a large group of loyal friends who met to say goodbye the day before he passed. He was a dedicated family man, a loving father, and a great friend.
He is survived by his parents, Walt and Diane Hensley of Grass Valley; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Jackie Hensley of Sacramento; the mother of his three sons, Teresa Hensley; and his three sons Griffin, Rory, and Wyatt Hensley of Grass Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
