Obituary: Christopher Craig Martin

Christopher Craig Martin

September 18, 1977 – November 11, 2022

On November 11, 2022 Christopher Craig Martin, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, in his sleep at the age of 45.

Christopher Craig Martin was born on September 18, 1977 in Norfolk, Virginia. Shortly after his birth, Chris’ family moved to Texas where he was raised. Chris moved to California in his early twenties where he later met his soul mate (and love of his life), Crystal. The two were married in 2006. Together they moved and lived in Texas, Colorado, and Idaho, before returning to California where they settled and adopted their two beautiful children.

Throughout Chris’ journey in life, he worked as a dispatcher, truck driver, and forklift operator. He loved working on model cars and his 4Runner he named Katinka, but his real passion in life was his wife and kids. He loved having long conversations with his son who liked teaching his dad about things most people have never heard of. Chris also enjoyed being wrapped around his daughter’s tiny little fingers; she was his baby squirrel. He also enjoyed traveling, making family memories, and cozying up on the couch watching movies with his wife. Everyone who knew Chris appreciated his sense of humor, loyalty, willingness to help, and friendly conversation. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Martin of 16 years, their two children who he adored, Weston Martin and Madilyn Martin, his parents, Harold and Sandy Martin, brothers Randy Martin (wife Laurie), Terry Martin (wife Melissa), Brandon Martin, Chad Martin, his sister, Holly Martin, and several nieces.

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and to remember a wonderful person who will be missed beyond words, and will always be remembered in our hearts.

Memorial Services will be held on December 10, 2022 at The Martin Home, 607 Morgan Ranch Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations directly to Chris’ wife, Crystal Martin, at the above address.