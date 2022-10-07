Obituary: Chris Robards

October 14, 1959 – September 23, 2022

Chris Robards- The man, the myth, the legend. He lived life on his own terms, right up until the end when he was sneaking chewing tobacco and hershey bars into the hospital. Chris left his miserable existence in Southern California (his words) and found sanctuary in Nevada County 30 years ago. He bought property and planted roots where his family would grow. In his free time, you could find him smoking cigars, watching sunsets, and getting his grandkids riled up right before bedtime. He was a rugged mountain man, a pioneer, a huge pain at times. But he was also a caring and devoted father and grandfather. He was a friend to many (an enemy to a few, too). He always had a listening ear, and his advice was like gold. The way he lived inspired people to climb higher, dig deeper, and carry on a little longer. He inspired us to find new depths of strength, generosity, empathy, and kindness in ourselves. We are all better people for knowing him. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him, but especially by his family. Most importantly, he would want you all to know that he’s made it to his eternal resting place, a place he’s been preparing to go for a long time. He’s hoping he’ll be reunited with you all there someday. In lieu of flowers, you can vote Republican in the next election to honor his memory. His funeral service will be held October 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. A celebration of life will follow the service at his beloved property. He would die a second time before he would have everyone show up in black, so please, feel free to dress in color.