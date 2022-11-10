Obituary: Chet Cox

March 9, 1952 – November 3, 2022

The outgoing and compassionate nature of Chet Cox touched the lives of many.

He passed, at his home in Nevada City on November 3, 2022 at the age of 70.

Chet is survived by 6 siblings, his former wife and friend of 45 years Andria Parker, and many children who looked to him as a favorite Uncle, both directly related or by his friendship with them.

The adventures as a whitewater kayaker and as an extreme snow skier, brought him great joy and were a highlight of his life, as were the many friends he made. Over the years he volunteered in support of children, through Sierra Adoption Services, Camp Okizu, Big Brother program, to orphans in Nepal, and by direct family support. He enjoyed working and investing in all aspects of Real Estate.

Our gratitude goes to all who work at Sopa Thai restaurant in Nevada City who extended kindness to him and embraced him as family.

A date for a Celebration of Life will be announced sometime next year.