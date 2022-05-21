Obituary: Chester Salvatorelli

June 29, 1927 – May 7, 2022

Chester Salvatorelli went peacefully to the lord on May 7th, 2022. Chet was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to immigrant parents Nicola and Josephine Salvatorelli. As a young boy during the depression, Chet sold newspapers for the Ellwood City Ledger for 2 cents a paper and made a penny. On a good day, he would make 8 to 15 Cents. Of course, the money went to help support his parents and five sisters.

Chet quit high school to join the Navy in WWII. He was a Gunner and the Ship’s Driver. After his discharge, Chet used his GI Bill to attend the Carnegie School of Music in Pittsburgh, PA. Music was a passion of Chet and led him to meet the love of his life, Dolores Eonta, while playing at a Halloween dance. They married soon after in May.

Chet worked for Prudential Insurance as a door-to-door salesman and in 1959 transferred from Ellwood City to Oroville, CA. Chet and his family again moved to Penn Valley in 1965.

Chet started his last career selling cars for the next 30 years, mostly at Meier and Jim Keil Chevrolet. Chet also entertained people for nearly 80 years playing his accordion and later the keyboard. Chet played for big bands, small bands, and solo. If Chet didn’t sell you or someone you know a car, he entertained you with his music.

Chet loved gambling at the casinos, bowling, fishing, and collecting rocks. If you ever visited him, he would always try and give you one. One of Chet’s greatest milestones was bowling a 300 game. Chet loved to have family over to play their favorite songs. Chet always had a smile on his face and an infectious laugh that could be heard across the room.

Chet is survived by his children, Nick (Diane) Salvatorelli, Karen Salvatorelli and Chet (Tina) Salvatorelli; grandchildren Leon (Amanda) McBride, Gina (Matt) Ricardy, Chris (Katie) McBride, Melyssa (Mike) Salvatorelli, Craig (Jennifer) McBride and Gabriel and Nathaniel Salvatorelli; great-grandchildren Noah, Chase, Makenzie, Paytin, Paxton and Dartanian; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Chet was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores; parents Nicola and Josephine Salvatorelli; sisters Angie (John) Lemenza, Della (Rudy) Marcozzi, Mary (Phil) Delaquadri, Ann (Roy) Conner and Sandra Lehman.