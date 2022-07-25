Obituary: Charles Millar

March 11, 1953 – June 7, 2022

Charles Robert Millar passed away on June 7, 2022 from natural causes. He was born to Marilyn and Bob Millar on March 11, 1953 in Hollywood, California. Charles grew up in the greater Los Angeles area throughout his childhood, eventually graduating from Corona Del Mar High School.He loved growing up by the ocean and it always brought him a sense of peace being near it.

After years in southern California, his life took him to San Luis Obispo, California. He obtained his education from Cal Poly SLO and spoke fondly of his time in the area. It was a special place to him. It was in San Luis Obispo where he would go on to meet Barbara Schmidt. Barbara would change his life forever. What started as a friendship eventually grew into a genuine love for each other.

Charles and Barbara eventually came to Grass Valley in the early 80â€™s.Charles decided to go back to school and obtained a degree in electronics. He would spend the rest of his working life as an electronics technician, working for numerous companies in the region.

Charles and Barbara purchased a home in the Grass Valley area and began a new chapter in their lives. In 1990, their son and only child, Stewart, was born. They both experienced great joy in raising their son together. Unfortunately, Barbara succumbed to breast cancer in 1995. With Barbara gone, Charles dedicated his life to raising his son. He played the role of Mom and Dad for Stewart, showing unconditional love to him all throughout his childhood and adult life.

Charles was a unique person with a variety of interests and hobbies. He loved to listen to and play music, was an avid reader, loved animals, enjoyed tinkering with electronics and cooking on his Traeger grill. He owned a number of Volkswagen automobiles throughout his life and he always enjoyed driving them, as well as working on them. He was a faithful San Francisco Giants fan through times good and bad. He had a witty sense of humor and a knack for being a great storyteller. He had a creative mind and was a talented artist.

Charles is survived by his son, Stewart (Anne Marie), sister Nanette (Jeff) Carlson, nephews Greg (Briggitte) Carlson and Mike Carlson (Serena), sister-in-law Karen (John) Ling-Lipp, sister-in-law Sherry Millar, a handful of extended family members and his dog, Coal. Per his request, no services will be held. A donation to a charity of your choice would be a fitting tribute to Charles.

I love you Dad. Rest in paradise.