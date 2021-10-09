Obituary: Charles Edward Potter
April 13, 1947 – October 3, 2020
In Loving Memory
Charles was born April 13th, 1947 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and passed away the morning of October 3rd, 2020 following a motorcycle accident in Fairbanks, Alaska in August of 2020.
Charles was raised in Lancaster, CA. Moved to Grass Valley in the 60’s, then moved to Alaska in the 70’s. He loved his motorcycles, his family and his club. He is proceeded in death by his parents Clyde and Leato Potter, daughter Sherry Loncorich and wife Linda Mason. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Sinoben, brother Clyde Potter and 6 grandchildren.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User