Obituary: Charles Arthur Thompson

July 1, 1935 – October 29, 2022

Charles Arthur Thompson, devoted husband, loving stepfather, and hilarious friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the age of 87 in Folsom, CA.

Charlie was born to Ada and Henry Thompson in Picher, Oklahoma, on July 1, 1935, the youngest boy of 10 siblings. After graduating high school, Charlie served in the Army as a mechanic. After serving his country, he began working as a carpenter for the Kaiser Hospital system in California. While working in California, this is where he met the love of his life, Sally Martin, and the two were inseparable for 47 years until her passing. It gives the family great peace knowing that they are back together again.

Everyone who knew Charlie felt his big heart and giving nature. His antics were legendary and those who knew him have their own stories to tell. He said what he meant and meant what he said but always with a sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959, on Thursday, November 17th at 11:30 am. We encourage anyone attending to please share any stories of Charlie, as we are sure there will be plenty.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Jon Pritchett and his wonderful office at Bouchier and Pritchett Family Medicine, Pawnies Home Care, and Mercy Folsom Hospital for their outstanding and compassionate care. We would also like to thank all of Charlie’s family and friends for their support and prayers. You made Charlie feel so loved and appreciated, and that’s all we could’ve ever asked for.