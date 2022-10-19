Obituary: Celeste Riffle
September 6, 1957 – October 4, 2022
Celeste Riffle passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at home. She was 65.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Nevada City chapel of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1957, in Philadelphia, PA to Norbert and Carol Knab. She graduated Nevada Union High School in 1975, and married Daniel Riffle in 1979.
She enjoyed traveling, the beach, camping, and cooking. She was a great host.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; sons, Dan, Cody, and Kyle; grandchildren Ellie, Emmie, and Jake.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
