Obituary: Cecelia Thatcher

August 30, 1927 – July 18, 2022

Cecelia Thatcher passed away on July 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was almost 95.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13th at 1:00 pm at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy., Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Cecelia was born on August 30, 1927 in Oakland, CA to Julio and Mary Souza. She worked as a quality controller and technician for Fairchilds. She raised her six children with her husband Jay Thatcher.

Cecelia was a woman who had a love to create things. Her love of the ocean and art melded together perfectly when she was able to find and become a member of the Bonita Springs Shell Club in Florida. She spent years hand picking shells off the Florida beach that she would then craft into creative little animal figurines. She was a member of the Nevada County Craft Guild where she continued to develop her artisanal crafting abilities. Cecelia was also a member of the Nevada County Red Hat Society and loved to play Chinese Checkers with anyone that would play.

Cecelia loved everyone that she came in contact with. For all those in her life that she showed love to, she will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered.

She is survived by her five daughters: Donna (Larry) Hall-Detlof of Santa Cruz, Dianna (Keith) Colgan of Lodi, Jayette (Thomas) Astwood of Grass Valley, Kathleen Spliethof of Auburn, and Suzanne Eaker of Loomis. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter due in January 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Julio and Mary; all of her siblings; husband Jay Thatcher; and son Wyatt Jay Thatcher.

Contributions are not necessary, however, Cecelia always felt that the local birds and deer needed some birdseed to eat. If you would like to spread some birdseed in her honor, that would be a great memorial contribution.