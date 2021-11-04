Obituary: Catherine Helen Seitz
October 4, 1925 – October 29, 2021
Catherine “Kay” Seitz. She was 96. She lived a very full life. She was born in Bronx NY. She attended St. Simon Stock grade School And Christopher Columbus High school. She graduated in 1943. She worked as an Analyst for Bear sterns stock trading company on Wall street. in New York city. She moved to California in 1960. She loved the outdoors and she loved playing golf. Kay married James Seitz in 1966, lived in Palo Alto .They later lived in Grass valley. They were married 41 years. They loved to travel. She is survived by her brother Michael Morrissey and sister Maryanne Brooks and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Catherine & Michael Morrissey and sister Helena. She will be missed by many, especially her family, and friend ,caregiver Sheri who helped her through the later part of her life. She enjoyed living at Brunswick Village in G.V. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver, NC. A service will be at a later time.
