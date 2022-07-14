Obituary: Carrie Louise Suhr

August 2, 1964 – June 10, 2022

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Auntie, and Friend.

Born August 2nd, 1964 in San Pablo, Califronia at Brookside Hospital to Mike Phillips and Connie Williams. At age 10, Carrie was adopted by Hank “Dad” Suhr who helped raise her.

As a young girl Carrie enjoyed many things, all of which involved spending time with the people she loved. She was an accomplished figure skater and water skier, as well as a “professional shopper”. She was one of the world’s biggest San Francisco Giants fans. Some of our greatest family memories included being together at the ball game. She loved the sunshine and took every chance she could to float on the water and soak up some rays. Anyone who really knew her, knew how social she was and how much she loved to have fun; always showing off her beautiful smile and giving her uplifting hugs. With her beautiful soul and huge heart, she will be sorely missed. Carrie is survived by her two sons, Nick and Lucas (Alicia), her sister Stacy, her nieces Mallory and Lyndsey, her grandson Dimitri, and granddog Jojo. May her light continue to shine and her love continue to live on through those she loved and who loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 17th, at Scotts Flat Lake. Group camping is available for family and friends to enjoy and share their memories, their love and laughter together. A benefit concert will be held in August, time and day to be announced.