Obituary: Carolyn Miller

December 8, 1933 – January 29, 2022

Carolyn was born in Phoenix Arizona to Evelyn Eschelbach Reed & Harmon Reed. She grew up during the Depression in the Arizona desert, as the oldest of four children. The family moved to Los Angeles and later Morro Bay during the War years, and after the War the family relocated to Palo Alto, where Evelyn ran a drug store. Carolyn graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1952, and afterward attended U-C Berkeley, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. It was at Cal, on a blind date, that she met the love of her life, Buddy Miller. They were married in 1957, settling first in Berkeley, where son Michael was born in 1958, then on to Healdsburg, where they added sons Patrick in 1960 and Alan in 1961.

When Buddy landed a teaching job at Ravenswood High School in East Palo Alto in 1963, the family moved to Sunnyvale, where Carolyn and Buddy spent the next 35 years. As the kids got older, Carolyn started work as a substitute teacher, and spent many years as a long-term sub in districts in Mt. View and Sunnyvale. After retirement, Buddy and Carolyn moved up to Nevada City, where they became very active in the foothill community. Over the years Carolyn enjoyed her gardening, Mah-Jongg, Bunco, Bridge, going to 49er games, as well as camping and boating throughout the West. In later years Buddy and Carolyn enjoyed cruising and their many trips to Hawaii. They had a wonderful life together, up until Buddy’s death in 2017 after 60 years of marriage. Carolyn spent her last years in Fremont to be closer to her sons.

She is survived by her sister Donna Barker; sons Michael Miller (Stella), Patrick Miller, and Alan Miller (Michele); four grand-children and one great-grandson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be April 30, 2022 at the Santa Clara Masonic Lodge 1675 Scott Blvd. #299 12:30-300pm.