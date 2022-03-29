Obituary: Carolyn Marie George

May 26, 1978 – March 16, 2022

Beloved mother, daughter, wife, sister, and aunt, Carrie George née Cozad died unexpectedly on March 16th, 2022, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Carrie died surrounded by her family. She was 43 years old.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 8, at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley, followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Patrick’s Hall.

Carrie was born in Grass Valley on May 26, 1978, and lived in the area until moving to Schofield, Wisconsin last year. Carrie was a 1996 graduate of Nevada Union High School and Sierra College alumna. She married Travis George in 2005 and had four children, Benjamin, Isaac, Sophia, and Eleanor. In addition to working for the Grass Valley and Wausau School districts as an administrative assistant, she was the proprietor of Night Lily Photography where she specialized in newborn, wedding, and family photography.

She was known to all as a kind and generous soul who loved God and her family above all. Carrie was never too busy to help in any way that was asked of her. Her compassion and limitless empathy endeared her to many. Her ability to master any art or craft she attempted, from photography, crocheting, sewing, cooking, baking, singing, and writing, never failed to impress those around her. She was very loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived her husband Travis, sons Ben (20) and Isaac (16), daughters Sophie (15) and Ellie (11); her parents Bill and Marilyn Cozad; six siblings, John Cozad, Jason Cozad, Katie (Joe) Marti, Elaine (Paul) Cardelli, Michael (Allie) Cozad, and Mary Elizabeth Cozad; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Marie Marshall; uncle Leonard Erhart, aunt Charlene Rodoni, and niece Lillian Marti.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through a GoFundMe account that has been set up to support her husband and children. http://www.gofundme.com/f/-carries-cancer-fund

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.