Obituary: Carolyn Giles
February 8, 1927 – June 27, 2022
Passed away on June 27, 2022 at the age of 95. A native of Sacramento, Carolyn was born on February 8, 1927 to the late Rowland and Lily Hornbostel. After graduating from Sacramento High School, she attended classes at San Jose State and entered the workforce as a chemist for Shell Oil in the Bay Area. She and her husband of 56 years were married in 1947 and returned to Sacramento in 1950. After living many years in Sacramento, they spent their retirement years in the Penn Valley area.
She was a stay-at-home mom, taking care of the family she truly loved. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered at the Children’s Receiving Home, the local food bank, her church and Hospice of the Foothills Store. She was the wedding coordinator for Westminster Presbyterian Church, helping many brides with their big day. Her many hobbies in which she was truly talented, included sewing, knitting, cooking, cake decorating, tending her garden and golf. Strong in her Christian faith, she was a member of Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.
Preceded in death by her husband, George E. Giles, Jr., her older sister Eleanor Carroll, and grandchildren Andrew, Robert and Sarah Giles. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and John Bither and her son Robert Giles; sister and brother-in-law Lois and Perry Studt; grandchildren Jason and Rebecca Bither, Eric and Emily Bither, Karen Giles and Steven Giles; as well as 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for August 12th at 1:00pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.