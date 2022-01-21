Obituary: Carolyn Bonnie Mortensen
December 9, 1949 – December 18, 2021
Our beloved Carolyn Bonnie Mortensen passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2021 at her residence in Reno, NV. She grew up in Walnut Creek, CA & graduated from Las Lomas High school in 1968. Attended college in Hawaii, earning a degree from UH. Returning to the mainland in 1978, Carolyn worked at Mt. Diablo Hospital for many years as a Cardiac Cath lab X-ray technologist. She relocated to Nevada City in 2003 to live closer to her parents. Carolyn loved gardening, travelling, and spending time with her family. Her zest for life, free-spirit and love of people was contagious. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Mortensen (Derek) Reno, NV, brother, Dennis Davis (Debbie), Nevada City, CA., brother, Wes Davis Jr. (JoAnne) Grass Valley, CA and numerous nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User