Obituary: Carol Calvert
– September 17, 2021
Carol passed peacefully and pain free in the early morning hours with family by her side at age 87. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John, her two children Michael (Tina) Calvert and Cathy (Norm) Clow, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother John and sister Saunie.
Carol was born in Idaho, the eldest of five children. At an early age, the family relocated to Lincoln, CA. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 and went on to attend Heald Business School. During her years in Lincoln, she participated in 4-H, taking awards for her sewing skills. Later in life, Carol went on to become an Enrolled Agent and opened her Tax Preparation and Bookkeeping business in Grass Valley in 1986. Each client was important to her. The homemade cookies that she prepared for the annual December Open House were loved by all. She retired in 2010.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She tried her best to attend all the activities family participated in, whether it was a Friday night football game, musical recital, graduations from kindergarten through Fire and Police Academy, Job’s Daughters, girl scouts, birthday parties and holidays, she was there!
Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Carol will be missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for the end of October. Call Cathy at 530-885-1426 for details and to RSVP. Donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in her name.
