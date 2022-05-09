Obituary: Carol Babson

December 10, 1951 – May 1, 2022

Carol Babson passed away on Sunday evening May 1, 2022, at her home in Grass Valley. She was under Hospice of the Foothills care during her last days before she died of cancer. She was born and raised in San Diego, CA, attended Catholic parodical school and worked in banking.

Carol moved to Grass Valley in 2000 to care for her parents. Her father died in 2004, and her mother in 2008. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the County of Nevada Information & General Services Department.

Carol was a devout orthodox Catholic and attended daily Mass at both St. Patrick church for weekend services and weekdays at St. Canice church in Nevada City before going to work. She met her future husband Dennis Babson at St. Patrick parish. They were deeply in love and became one flesh (MT 19:6) at their sacramental wedding on April 14, 2007. She was blessed to be able to proclaim her Definitive Promise with the Order of Carmelite Discalced Secular in a ceremony in her home performed by Fr. Art Wehr, S.J. a week before she passed.

Carol is survived by her husband Dennis Babson; son, Richard Ahrlin, (Traci), and granddaughter (Rosie) of San Diego; stepson Anthony Edward Babson, and step-grandson Kayden Anthony Babson of Grass Valley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick church on May 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A rosary service will be at 10:30 a.m. A reception is immediately following the ceremony.