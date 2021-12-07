Obituary: Carlyle Gordon
August 23, 1942 – December 1, 2021
Carlyle Gordon passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, at her home in Cedar Ridge Grass Valley, CA. She was 79.
There will be no services per her request.
She was born in Oakland on August 23, 1942, to parents Clarence Scoot Gordon and Lois Jeanne Patty. She grew up there and went to school at University of Berkley.
Carlyle enjoyed artwork, painting, found art, hiking and volunteering.
She will be missed by the county, especially for her volunteer work.
Carlyle is survived by her husband Joe Droivold, Grass Valley; brother Scott (Sharon) Gordon, Santa Rosa, Ca.
Memorial contributions can be to Hospice of the Foothills.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
