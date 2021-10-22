Obituary: Carl Thomas Mehr
August 25, 1939 – October 16, 2021
Carl Thomas Mehr passed away in Grass Valley, California, on October 16, 2021, at the age of 82. Carl was born on August 25, 1939, in the City of Angels, California, to Fred and Allie Mehr.
After graduating from William S. Hart High School in Newhall, California, Carl completed college in Coalinga, California, where he was a volunteer Fireman. In 1960, he became a Police Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. By the time retired in 1988, he achieved rank of Sergeant II, Assistant Watch Commander.
Carl enjoyed family time and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, backpacking, camping and sports, even coaching his sons’ teams in basketball and football.
He was a self-taught machinist, avid collector, and expert old gas engine restoration specialist. Carl was the Founder and President of the Gold Country Flywheels. He was well known for sharing knowledge and expertise with a smile. He was inducted into the National Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association Hall of Fame in 2004.
Carl will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet; his three children, Debbie (Tony) Pepe, Fred (Debra Stiers) Mehr, and Steven Mehr; Carl’s three grandchildren, Friedrich, Hannah, and Joseph Mehr; and his brother, Fred (Marlene) Mehr.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
