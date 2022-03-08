Obituary: Carl Rutkowski

December 29, 1945 – December 29, 2021

Carl Hilliard Rutkowski, known as “Pinky” to those who knew him passed away December 29, 2021 surrounded by his family and loved ones. The last few years of his life he

endured several medical obstacles and put up a good fight up until his very last day. Carl was born in San Jose, CA, on December 29, 1945 to mother Helen Rutkowski and father Hillard Rutkowski. In 1979 he and his family moved to Grass valley. He had a natural gift and was an incredibly talented artist. He was always creating the most beautiful woodwork, and could repair just about anything. Carl was a Jack of all trades and wore many hats when it came to work, from building houses to garage doors and installing carpet for the better part of his career. He was very proud of his work and the details that went into it. Carl was very passionate about his family and loved going to watch his grandkids at whatever sport they were playing. He was the oldest of one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Arlene, daughter Kristine, son Scotty, sister Patricia Gardner and youngest daughter Luci. Carl had five grandchildren; Kevin, Lily, Keaton, Lucas, Ryder, two great granddaughters Eleanor and Amiyah, and many nieces and nephews. Carl is preceded in death by his oldest son Kevin, daughter Susan, younger brother Russell and parents Helen and Hilliard.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life on March 19,2022 at the Lincoln Crossing Community Association Center, 830 Groveland Ln Lincoln, Ca, 95648 from 12pm – 3pm.