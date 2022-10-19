Obituary: Camille L. Kerby

October 24, 1939 – October 6, 2022

Camille Kerby passed away peacefully at home in Grass Valley, California on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was 82 years old.

Camille was born in Idaho and grew up in the town of Meridian, near Boise. She attended the University of Idaho, obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in 1961 and joined the pilgrimage to the California job mecca where she was employed by the Palo Alto Stanford Hospital, now the Stanford Medical Center, as a clinical lab technician.

In 1964 she married her husband Lynn and soon thereafter took off on an around the world journey with a three year layover in Pakistan where Lynn was assigned to a large construction project as a civil engineer. Their first child was born in Pakistan and they completed their “round the world” journey in 1967. Two more children followed; one born in the USA and a third born in Canada as Camille accompanied her husband as he worked on the construction of large hydroelectric projects. This was a demanding lifestyle for a young mother as she settled her children into new schools and cultures.

Camille was a dedicated, loving, supportive mother, and partner to Lynn for 58 years. She was extraordinarily generous to her family and to so many others, sharing her love and genuine concern for everyone’s well being, delicious food, and her time and considerable talents.

She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit which she maintained to the end. Camille and Lynn retired to Grass Valley twenty three years ago and became very involved in supporting several local non profits. Camille, working behind the scenes, was always seeking out opportunities to help, nudging Lynn to get involved or write a check.

Camille is survived by her husband Lynn, daughter Carolyn, son Gavin, son Steve and brother Don.

Hospice of the Foothills made it possible for Camille to spend her final weeks at home with their wonderful caring staff of nurses and health care workers for which we will be forever grateful.

A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley on Friday, October 28th at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.