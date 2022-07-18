Obituary: Bruce McKenzie
February 26, 1926 – July 31, 2021
Born to Lucille Cooper Wolfskill and Rowland Prose McKenzie in Napa, Bruce Little was raised in Monticello and graduated from Winters High School. He served as Message Center Chief in the 395th Service Signal Corp in Italy during World War II.
Bruce met his wife Alyce Kirchgessner in Benicia and they married in 1947. They lived in Vallejo and Winters where Bruce worked in construction. Later Bruce worked for Bank of America, a grocery store, and Valley Paper Company when the family lived in Rocklin. The last position took the family to Nevada City where the couple owned The Food Palace grocery store for twenty years. Bruce then worked for Farmers Market in Grass Valley and the couple owned Bruce Beverage distributing wholesale beverages to local grocery stores and restaurants throughout Nevada County.
The couple was active in community organizations including the Nevada City Elks, the Nevada County Country Club, and the Nevada City Volunteer Fire Department where Bruce served a term as Fire Chief. Bruce had a passion for a hard work ethic, deer and bird hunting, fishing, and golf. His family is his legacy.
After the couple retired and moved to Woodland Bruce continued working into his 80’s for a storage facility and as a security guard for Woodland Memorial Hospital and a tomato processing plant in Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Bill, R.P., Jack, and Richard; his sister Nancy Salmon; his son John James (Jack) his granddaughters Rebecca Marlow and Katherine Weeks; son-in-law Nelson Lew, and wife Alyce. He leaves behind his daughter Jean (Bob) of Woodland, son Thomas (Debbie) of Yuba City, daughter Linda Lew of Sacramento, and daughter Susan Berry of Woodland; 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, and dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and Friends will gather for a Celebration of Bruce’s Life on August 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Hotel Woodland.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User