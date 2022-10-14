Obituary: Bruce Davis
February 14, 1953 – September 29, 2022
Bruce passed away in Sierra Vista, AZ. He lived in Grass Valley from 1984 – 2002. He was a mechanic at Jim Keil Chevrolet, then worked at Rolly’s Body Shop, then opened his own repair shop. He loved playing bass for the Rough & Ready Fruit Jar Pickers. He was married to Linda for 57 years and will be missed!
