Obituary: Brian Stephen Dowling

April 16, 1951 – September 13, 2022

Brian Stephen Dowling- husband, father, grandfather, and educator- passed away in his home at the age of 71, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, his sons, Evan and Stephen, his three grandchildren, Natalie, Aria, and Elliot, three brothers Sean, Kevin, and Ray, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Brian was born in San Francisco to William John Dowling and Marcelline Amelie Dowling. The youngest of 6 brothers, Brian attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory, USF, and, later, UCSB where he received his Master’s Degree.

Brian’s life was anchored by three pillars, Faith, Career, and Family, and, in his typical fashion, Brian found a way to dedicate himself fully to each without compromise.

Brian’s commitment to his lifelong Catholic faith led him to a life of service and charity. An active member of his local parish, Brian supported the church and community tirelessly. Whether by serving up pancakes for the Knights of Columbus, or by serving Mass as a regular lector, cantor, and altar server, Brian generously and abidingly honored his faith by means of his living example.

In addition to his faith, Brian also invested his many intellectual gifts to the enrichment of the community’s youth as a teacher; first at Saint Ignatius, later at Mt. Saint Mary’s and, finally, at Seven Hills School where he taught 7th grade English, History, Drama, and French for 30 years. As with all that he did, he attempted to build something exemplary for his students. Be it bringing history to life with the Medieval Feast, or mentoring a generation of budding linguists through his Language Foundations curriculum, Brian brought his full measure to the classroom every day.

Perhaps most of all, Brian was distinguished by his love of family and friends; a love which enriched the lives of his wife, sons, grandchildren and running team. A lifelong lover of nature, Brian passed along this fervor to his children and grandchildren through countless summer camping trips, trail runs, and hikes. Never a man of singular interests, Brian also bestowed his family with many of his other varied avocations: art, drama, music, travel, language, and literature.

Whether as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, athlete, or teacher, Brian’s life was distinguished by the depth of his love, the immensity of his passion, and the steadfastness of his integrity. He will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either The Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home, or the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cancer Center.

Vigil: September 26, 7:00 PM, Hooper and Weaver Mortuary

Mass of Christian Burial: September 27th, 11:00 AM, St. Canice Catholic Church, Nevada City