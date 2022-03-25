Obituary: Brent Luginbuehl
March 25, 1935 – March 10, 2022
Brent Luginbuehl passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on March 10, 2022 at his home in Nevada City, CA at the age of 86. He was survived by his wife of 63 years, Emmy. Brent was preceded in death by his sister Vonda White. His family and friends will miss Brent’s kind heart, gentle soul, and warm smile. A celebration of life will be held on April 9th at Black Bart from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.
The family would also like to thank Hospice for all they have done for the family. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
