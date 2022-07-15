Obituary: Brenda Kistler

October 12, 1942 – June 29, 2022

Brenda Kay Kistler passed away peacefully in her home on June 29, 2022. She was 79. Brenda was a lifelong educator. Although Brenda had numerous hobbies and interests, she was dedicated to the Beta Signa Phi sisterhood. She was gracious, kind and loving to all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Stan Kistler, brother Jay Thomas, daughters Rene’ Hardrath and Erinn Cooke, and grandchildren Krista and Ryan Hardrath.