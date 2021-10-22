Obituary: Brenda Audrey Heeke

June 1, 1934 – October 1, 2021

Brenda Audrey Heeke of Grass Valley, CA, was called home by our Lord on October 1st, 2021. She was 87 years old.

Brenda was born June 1st, 1934, in Buffalo, New York. She was the only child to Chester and Audrey Bollier. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, who passed on February 4th, 2004. She was married to Dan for a blessed 38 years on June 26th,1965 in Port Huron, Michigan.

She is survived by her two cousins, Connie and Carol; her two sons, Brett and Darren; four grandchildren, Cameron, Dillon, Ashley, and Kendahl; and one great-grandson, Aiden.

Brenda graduated from Kenmore high school in New York in 1952 and attended Muskingum College in Ohio from 1952 – 1956, where she received her degree in Education. Throughout her time at both high school and college, she was active in many sports and club activities, including captain of the women’s baseball team and student body secretary.

Brenda went on to be a successful, well-loved elementary schoolteacher for over 35 years, starting in New York then the San Francisco Bay Area, before retiring in 1991. When not teaching, she was instrumental in raising twin boys, hot air ballooning with Dan, traveling, and entertaining friends.

Brenda’s hobbies included cross-stitching, reading, painting, and doing various craft projects.

Brenda began a personal relationship with Christ in 1977 and became a passionate volunteer in her church and local charities, where she was a long-time leader of women’s bible studies and ministry projects, as well as dedicated fund raiser.

One of Brenda’s favorite verses is Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”. Brenda’s life exemplified a life of love. We are reminded of 1st Corinthians 13:13: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Her gentle kindness and consideration for others was demonstrated in everything she did. She will be greatly missed.

Because of our Savior, she is with our Heavenly Father and we can’t wait to be united again someday.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for November 13, 2021, 11:00 am at Calvary Bible Church, 11481 CA-174, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Place of interment: Sierra Memorial Lawn, Nevada City, CA.

Memorial donations can be made in Brenda’s name to American Heart Association and Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley.