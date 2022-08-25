Obituary: Bonnie Jones
June 25, 1940 – August 21, 2022
Born into this life on June 25,1940
Entered eternal life on August 21,2022
She was 82
Bonnie Lee Davis was born in Grass Valley, California to Everett and Alicia (Hansen) Davis. She graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, Lewis Jones, on January 3,1960.
Bonnie and Lewis spent their lives traveling to art shows and raising their family. She was a talented mat and framer for her husbands artwork. She loved to teach, read, and lead bible studies. She was a Scrabble and Jeopardy enthusiast, but most of all she loved and cherished Jesus.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lewis Jones, her sons, Lewis (Mari), Guy (Pam), Jeff (Roxanne), daughters Rana (Stuart) Cameron and Alicia (Dru) Wolf. 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, her sister, Anne Sonke, brother, James Davis, 3 nephews and 2 nieces.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Thomas and her grandson Nick.
A private service will be held at a later date.
