Obituary: Blanche Burtner
April 17, 1932 – December 7, 2021
Blanche’s biggest wish was to be home for Christmas. Home is where the heart is and on December 7 she left this world to join the love of her life, Don. Graveside service will be on December 22nd at 11 at the New Elm Ridge Cemetery on Kidder Ave, Grass Valley.
Blanche was born April 17, 1932 to Florence (Mackey) Silva Penner and Earl Silva in Grass Valley. She attended Nevada City Schools and graduated from Nevada City High School in 1950. Blanche worked in numerous theaters in Grass Valley and Nevada City. She met Donald at Lake Olympia on the dance pad and the rest is history. They married in 1951 and they created their life together is Grass Valley. Blanche was an avid Gardner especially loving irises. She enjoyed flower arranging, traveling up the coast to visit her other love, lighthouses. She also enjoyed following her daughter around to dog shows, attending the draft horse classic and collecting a variety of treasures.
Blanche is survived by her daughter Debbie (Greg) Hunyada, her bonus daughter Vicky (Jim) Lincoln, numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents including her step father Royal (Frank) Penner and her brother Alfred Silva. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
