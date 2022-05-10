Obituary: Bill and Trudy Grizard

– April 4, 2022

Married for 74 years, William “Bill” Paul Grizard, 95, and Gertrude “Trudy” Theresa Grizard, 93, passed away peacefully just days apart in their home in Grass Valley, CA, surrounded by loved ones. Bill died on March 18th and Trudy on April 4th. Bill and Trudy were both members of The First Baptist Church of Grass Valley, American Legion, Alta Sierra Country Club, Elks, and SIRS.

Bill was born on July 12,1926, the son of Fred and Ada Grizard, on a farm in Irvine Kentucky. He was a proud veteran of the United States military. After discharge from the Army at the end of World War II, he served in the Coast Guard until 1948. Bill and Trudy married in San Francisco in 1947 and settled in California, where Bill had a 40-year career as a train dispatcher for the Southern Pacific railroad. During those years he built 2 homes and a commercial mushroom farming business. Bill built his third home in Grass Valley where he and Trudy lived for 41 years. Bill was passionate about fishing and golfing and was an avid reader of Gold Country and Western history. Above all else, Bill loved his family, his independence, and his evening sip of brandy when “there’s a shadow on the Yardarm”.

Trudy was born on February 16, 1929, the daughter of Arthur Peter Andresen and Verna Clarinda Smith in San Francisco, California. She married at 19 having just graduated from Jefferson Union High School, Daly City, CA. She was a devoted mother of 4 children, and Grandmother to 27 direct descendants. She enjoyed hosting family events, and the holidays spent in their Grass Valley home were always memory makers. Trudy’s Sunday biscuits and gravy were a family favorite, that is, if you could get there before they ran out. She was an avid golfer, considered her Ping putter the best club she had, and enjoyed frequent travel adventures with many friends in their RV club. Trudy was always warm and genuine with a strong sense of faith to help guide her, especially during the two short weeks without her beloved husband Bill.

Bill and Trudy built an amazing life and were blessed to have found each other. Those that knew the Grizard’s are lucky to have been a part of this beautiful love story that spanned a lifetime.

Bill and Trudy are survived by their sons William “Bill” Grizard of Nevada City, CA, Dale Grizard of Rocklin, CA, Kevin Grizard of Moorpark, CA, daughter Kathie Harnden, of Manteca, CA, along with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and countless extended family. Bill and Trudy were preceded in death by their parents, 5 siblings, and 1 grandchild.

A memorial service for Bill and Trudy will be held at the First Baptist Church of Grass Valley, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949 on Saturday May 21st, at 11:00 AM with a reception immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to their memory be provided to their church or favorite charity, Disabled American Veterans.