Obituary: Beverly Ann Poteete

– November 8, 2021

Beverly Ann Poteete was born to Ray and Besse Borror in Sangar CA with an adventurous, kind hearted and engaging spirit that she never lost during her 90 years. Beverly inherited her love for music from her mom, Besse and her mechanical inquisitiveness from her dad, Ray. Her life started in Sangar, CA but at an early age her family moved to an area in Eastern Oregon to homestead in an area called Fort Rock. Her education started in a one room school house and the wide-open rural landscape of eastern Oregon. After a few years it was back to the big city of Bakersfield CA. Her musical talent was cultivated by her mom, an accomplished music teacher, the local Baptist church, and the years playing in the junior high, high school and University of Pacific bands. The trombone became her preferred instrument which also suited her personality. This outgoing and engaging personality was also recognized by UOP when she landed the job as the college tiger mascot. She also became a Tau Kappa Kappa. In the early 1950’s a romance began with a young Navy lieutenant, Alan Poteete. In 1954 they were married in Yokosuka Japan and moved back to Bakersfield in 1955 after Alan’s Navy commitment ended. Though Beverly was an only child growing up family interaction with her aunts, uncles, and cousins was a great part of her upbringing and after marrying into the Poteete family she suddenly had an additional 16 brother and sister in-laws along with all the nephews and nieces which suited her wonderfully. 1955 and 1957 her 2 boys were born – Ray and Mark. Santa Cruz became the primary residence of the family in 1963 after a few years in Grass Valley. In 1975 a new chapter started for Bev’s life after a divorce from Alan. Needing a new career, she landed a job with the Santa Cruz Metro transit driving a bus. This turned into the perfect position for her. She loved driving the buses but also loved the interaction she had with her passengers. If you rode the bus on one of her runs there was no way you could get past the collection box without being engaged by “Just Bev”. She was the perfect ambassador for Santa Cruz Metro. In the 80’s after her dad passed Bev retired from the Metro and moved to Grass Valley to provide loving care to her mom until her passing. The Grass Valley home was also where she enjoyed her Grandkids – Stephanie, Marcus & Anna, and great grandkids Xiomari and La’amea. In 2016 she finally accepted the fact that she wasn’t a spring chicken anymore and moved in with Ray and Sarah, who provided a very comforting final chapter of her life.

A grave side service will be held at the Tulare Cemetery, Nov 20th at 2:00 PM.

We would like to acknowledge the wonderful help Hospice provided our mother and family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice.