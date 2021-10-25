Obituary: Betty Thomas

May 24, 1929 – August 31, 2021

Betty Thomas passed from this life into eternity with her Saviour, Jesus, August 31, 2021. Born in Los Angeles, California March 24, 1929 to Herb and Ardelle Radle. She grew up there graduating from Excelsior Union High School in Bellflower and then attended business college.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Robert Thomas, August 15, 1948, in Bellflower, where they built there first home and began their family. They moved to Grass Valley in 1960, living as pioneers, clearing property and building a new home while also and starting up a business, Bob Thomas Termite Control. Betty took a job at JC Penny where she worked until she began a career with the US postal Service in Cedar Ridge. Many will remember her as the little brunette with the friendly smile behind the counter. She retired in 1985 but could still remember everyone’s P O Box number to the end of her life!

Bob and Betty enjoyed traveling the world as well as camping in their motorhome, along with family and friends. They were always a team working together on their place, helping their children on their places, and lending a hand wherever needed.

Betty had many talents and pastimes including playing the piano and accordion, sewing, knitting, geography and gardening.

As a member of Calvary Bible, Betty attended many Bible studies. Whether serving in the nursery, helping in Sunday School or folding bulletins, you could count on her to help wherever she could. She was a Merry Martha putting together layettes for orphanages overseas. As a strong supporter of missionaries and Christian ministries, she gave monthly to over a dozen.

Predeceased by her husband Bob in 2007, Betty leaves her legacy of children – Herb (Judy) Thomas, Bonnie, (Ken) Arbaugh, Mike (Cindy) Thomas; 5 grandchildren- Dave (Kirsten) Thomas, Ben (Jen Thomas), Kendra (Nathaniel) Williams, Kimette (Jason) Wood, Micah (Drea) Arbaugh, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great, grandchildren to carry on serving as she did.

There will be a celebration of her life at 3pm, Sunday, October 31, Calvary Bible Church in Union Hill.