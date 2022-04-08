Obituary: Betty Maddox

October 16, 1939 – April 4, 2022

Visitation for family and friends of Betty Maddox will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 10848 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley.

Betty was born on October 16, 1939 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Jock and Lois Parker and moved to California with them as a young child. She met Chuck Maddox, Sr. while attending Orestimba High School in Newman, California and the two were married on December 2, 1955.

Betty and Chuck were married nearly 65 years when Chuck passed away on October 31, 2020. They spent most of their life together on Newtown Road in Nevada County where they were well-known for their John Deere tractor collection and festive displays during the Christmas season each year.

A true renaissance woman, Betty was equally at home in her garden, on the baseball field, at the racetrack and at her sewing machine. She followed her favorite sports teams and was a Nascar fan. She was an avid quilter and a Founding President of The Pine Tree Quilt Guild of Nevada County. During her life she created countless quilts and handcrafted gifts for family and friends. She leaves a legacy of a whole new generation of quilters who she inspired and mentored along their own quilting journeys.

Betty will always be remembered for the love she so freely shared, her warmth, her positive outlook, and the sparkle in her eyes that endeared her to everyone she knew.

She is survived by her daughters, Joan Hartung (Gerry), Janet Palmer (Tim) and Judy Wrightson (Wade) and her son, Charles Maddox, Jr. (Connie), 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Herb Parker, her sister, Jane Wood and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Maddox, her mother and father, Jock and Lois Parker, her sisters, Vera Odom, and Florence Sund, and her brother, Bill Parker.