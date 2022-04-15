Obituary: Betty L. Gannon
July 5, 1922 – April 8, 2022
Betty Lorraine Gannon passed away at the Chico home of her daughter Kathleen and son in law Daniel Waldron on April 8, 2022, three months shy of her 100th birthday. Betty was born on July 5,1922 in Berkeley, California to John Dick and Audrey (Clarke) Dick. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Arthur Gannon in 2011.
Betty grew up in Berkeley, graduating from Berkeley High in 1940. She spent summers at the family’s Echo Lake cabin built by her father in the early 1930’s. She and Tom were wed on May 23,1947 in Berkeley. They raised their children Timothy and Kathleen in the East Bay where Tom worked as a fireman.
In the early 1970’s they relocated to Nevada City where they ran various businesses, including the Soda Saloon Restaurant, Uncle Tom’s Pit Barbeque and Gold Country Shoes. Tom and Betty were very social and became involved in many local clubs, including the Nevada City Elks Club and the Moose Lodge. Betty also enjoyed spending time with the Soroptimists International, Red Hat Ladies, Native Daughters, and Daughters of the Nile.
Betty leaves behind her daughter Kathleen Waldron and son in law Daniel Waldron. Her son Timothy predeceased her in 1996.She will also be remembered by her grandchildren Samuel Freeman (Anna), Jason Freeman, Tamus Gannon (Lisa), David Waldron (Amelia), and great grandchildren Colby, Mason, and Kane Freeman and True and Mia Gannon. Betty was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, full of energy and will be missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held on Saturday at the Nevada City Elks June 18, 2022, at Noon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User