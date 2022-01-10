Obituary: Barry Jack Kerr

November 16, 1949 – January 4, 2022

Barry Jack Kerr, age 72, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:45 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The family will host a Celebration of Life Memorial service at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with a reception to follow.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Elm Ridge Cemetery in Grass Valley, CA.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.

Barry was born on November 16, 1949, in Grass Valley, CA, the son of Robert and Virginia (Beesley) Kerr.

He was united in marriage to Frances “Fran” Martin on August 3, 1974, in Grass Valley, CA.

Survivors include wife, Fran of the home, daughter, Rosemary Kerr of Hannibal, MO, son, Brad Kerr (Amanda) of Fulton, MO, grandchildren, Olivia Kerr and John Kerr.

Also surviving are the students he had taught and mentored over the years at the Grass Valley School District, Nevada Union High School and Hannibal LaGrange University.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Kerr and infant son, Sidney Eric.

Barry graduated from Nevada Union High School in the class of 1967 and went on to further his education at the University of California Davis and received his BA in psychology and California Teaching Credential. Barry then went on to receive his Masters degree in Education at Laverne University.

Barry loved teaching and taught at Grass Valley School District for many years and then at HLGU where he was instrumental in the Gatekeepers Program. Barry loved seeing and experiencing new things and has traveled the world extensively, planning many high school and middle school trips. He had a close relationship with his students and would often arrange the flowers and corsages for the college students that were getting married. He was a big fan of Broadway shows and musicals. Barry sang in his church choir, HLGU choir and also starred in the Christmas Carol musical. An avid sports fan, Barry was a true San Francisco 49er’s and San Francisco Giants fan. In his free time he enjoyed watching Hallmark movies.

Barry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevada Union Choir Booster Club , in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.

