Obituary: Barbara Hobbs
September 5, 1938 – April 25, 2022
Barbara Lee Hobbs, 83, passed away from this life on Monday, April 25, 2022, due to a severe stroke and other related medical issues. She was born in Washington D.C. on Sept. 5, 1938, to parents Cliff and Pauline Hobbs. She spent her early childhood in Virginia. Barbara attended college at Penn State University where she met her first husband and started a family. A few years later they moved to southern California where her love of the equestrian field blossomed. In the early 70’s she moved to Lebanon, Tenn. with her second husband and continued her enthusiasm with horse riding. It wasn’t until the 80’s that she relocated to Grass Valley, Calif. where she participated in the Western States Trail ride, popularly called the Tevis Cup. Barbara competed or crewed in the Tevis Cup for decades up until her passing. Barbara had three sons, one of which, Carl Steagall, passed away on April 24, 2016. She is survived by sons Michael Stitzel of Mountain View, Calif. and Steven Steagall and wife Deborah, of Bakersfield, Calif. While Barbara was not a spiritual person, her love of animals and the western life was second to none. For this reason and per her wishes, her ashes will be spread on the Tevis trail. The family thanks all those in the riding community that greatly enriched her life.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User