Obituary: Barbara Francis
March 4, 1940 – January 23, 2022
Barbara Jean Francis, 81, passed away on January 23, 2022 at her home in Pierce, Colorado surrounded by her loving family. She was born to John and Betty (Gerths) Costa on March 4, 1940 in Denver, Colorado.
Barbara could light up a room with her infectious laughter and was always up for an adventure. She loved entertaining friends and family with her amazing cooking and love for life. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed crafting, painting and dancing. What many may remember her most for is that she was a certified clown better known as “Twinkle Toes”. She loved children and loved to see and make people laugh. She lived in Minneapolis, MN from 1950 to 1991 from there she moved to San Mateo, California and in 1998 she moved to Grass Valley, California. While living in Grass Valley she was involved in: The Elks Club, The Soroptimist Club, Welcome Wagon, Child Advocates and Girl Scouts. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Del of 60 years; daughters, Julie Lynn Lukela and Tina Beth Francis (Jim Baron); grandchildren, Nicole Nalani Lukela, Evan Baron and Trinity (Nico) Baron; siblings, John Costa and Joe (Jane) Costa.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Abraham Lukela III and sister Karen Costa.
Memorial contributions in Barbara Francis’s name can be made out to The Wounded Warrior Project or Pathways Hospice in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Barbara’s family, http://www.adamsoncares.com
