Obituary: Barbara Ellis Kies

February 5, 1934 – October 22, 2021

Barbara Ellis Kies passed away peacefully on October 22 after living with and surviving breast cancer over the past two decades.

Barbara was born in Los Angeles on February 5, 1934. Curious as a child and inspired by her mother, Barbara developed a lifelong love of learning. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in English.

Barbara married Norman Arthur Kies and together they imparted a passion for education and knowledge to their children, Eric and Sheri, and their grandchildren Lauren, Alex, and Drew. This legacy is now passing to the next generation, to their great granddaughter, Hayden, born in August.

Barbara’s journey brought her to Nevada City in 1968 where she and Norm lived for 45 years. She developed cherished friendships and nurtured her interest and talents in sewing, crafting, beading, jewelry making, and quilting that continued throughout her life.

She loved reading, Great Courses and researching her family’s genealogy. She filled binders with interesting stories of generations past, including back to 15th century England which may explain her interest in watching everything she could on Brit Box.

She loved her grandkids with all her heart. She encouraged their educational pursuits, even helping research and evaluate colleges. She asked questions and was a good listener.

After Norm’s passing in 2012, Barbara moved off Banner Mountain and into a home in Eskaton where she lived until the past two years when she moved in with Sheri and Daren in Grass Valley.

Barbara is survived by her son Eric Kies (Steven), daughter Sheri Bernadett (Daren), her grandchildren Lauren, Alex (Kristin), Drew (Kaylie) and great granddaughter, Hayden Marie Bernadett. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bruce, and by her husband Norm.

The family is appreciative of the end of life care she received at Golden Empire, Spring Hill Manor, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and by Dr Campbell and staff. We are thankful also for our friends at Eskaton, and for Joanne Perilman, who has been there for both mom and dad, as a care giver and friend, over the past 14 years.

A celebration of life will take place at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City on Saturday, November 20 at 1:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.