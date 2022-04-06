Obituary: Barbara Day
June 28, 1957 – March 9, 2022
Barbara was born in Sacramento, California to parents Patrick and Verna. Her family settled in Grass Valley in 1965. Barbara attended Grass Valley schools and Nevada Union High School, where her favorite subjects were Choir and Spanish. She graduated in 1975 and became the unofficial historian for the classes of the ‘70s. Barbara was born with a condition that confounded doctors with her ability to grow and thrive. While it affected her short term memory more and more, her long term memory was phenomenal, making her an ideal candidate for this role. She was able to live her life on her terms, living on her own until the end. Her favorite pastimes were visiting with friends on facebook and riding around her beloved Grass Valley on the Gold County Stage. Her condition ultimately took her life, but she passed peacefully. She is survived by her parents, her siblings Patrick Jr, Kenneth, Rob and Mary and their families.
