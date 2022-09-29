Obituary: Aurelia Palmieri

March 18, 1925 – September 23, 2022

Aurelia (Aurdey) Palmieri passed away Friday, September 23, 2022.

Memorial services to honor the life of Aurelia Palmieri were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.

Aurelia was born March 18, 1925 in Phoenix Arizona.

She was married for 68 years (1943, Reno) to Antonio Palmieri. As a young woman in the 1940s, she worked for the Marinship Corporation (a shipbuilding company) in Sausalito, CA. Once married, she started her family and worked in the healthcare industry at Jones Memorial Hospital Grass Valley, Nevada County Hospital Nevada City, Dewitt General Hospital Auburn, and Sierra Nevada Hospital Grass Valley.

Aurelia is survived by her children, Antoinette Uhl, Clelia Litchfield, Doreen Palmieri and Antonio Palmieri Jr.; her grandchildren, Donnette Uhl, Deborah Uhl, Eric Litchfield, Stacey Litchfield, Ryan Palmieri, Angie Furrow, Stephanie Thomas-Pierce, Nicole Thomas and Shoshanna Abing; and her great-grandchildren, Bianca Binns, Brandon Litchfield, Devon Litchfield, Grayson Crosson, Cameron Crosson, Anthony Sciallo, Jacobey Joe Furrow, Skylar Furrow, Gianni Abing, Antonio Abing, Cyrus Thomas, and Ezlyn Pierce.

Aurelia is preceded in death by her daughter, Roxanne Palmieri and her husband, Antonio Palmieri.

She believed in family and leaves that as her legacy. She was a daughter, a wife, a mother, and a sister. She was hot and spicey and empowered all of us with her strength. She was our Nana. We will miss her with all our hearts.