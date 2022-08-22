Obituary: Audrey Ohlson Smith

June 2, 1931 – July 16, 2022

Audrey Ohlson Smith died in her beloved home in Grass Valley, CA on July 16, 2022 with family close at hand. She was 91 years old, but young in spirit – forward-thinking, generous, and always kind to and supportive of those around her.

Born in Chicago to second-generation Swedish immigrants Emma (Norman) and Elmer Nordlof, Audrey was the eldest of five children and the first in her family to attend college. Valedictorian of her high school class, she earned a full-tuition scholarship to Northwestern University. There she met her first husband, Glenn Ohlson, and delighted in encountering a wide range of ideas and cultures.

Audrey taught elementary school in Illinois, California, and Michigan before being asked to “retire” (per the custom of the times) when she became pregnant with the first of her four children. While raising them in Ann Arbor and then in San Mateo, California, she discovered writing (contributing articles to a local newspaper and Parents magazine) and political activism. She worked hard to help elect next-door neighbor Arlen Gregorio to the state Senate, and she later served on the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee.

Political involvement led her to her second career, with the California Teachers Association, which began as her marriage to Glenn was ending. As a Political Consultant for CTA, Audrey represented teachers and their interests in the state legislature. As she wrote of this time, “It was very exciting being at the hub of state-level decision-making on education issues, even participating in some Governor’s commissions.”

Politics also introduced her to her second husband, Jack Smith, then president of the San Mateo County Central Labor Council. Their wedding ceremony was performed by Rose Bird, the first female Chief Justice of California. Later, they moved to Folsom to be closer to Audrey’s work in Sacramento.

During their many happy years together, Audrey and Jack enjoyed participating in political events (such as national conventions and Jack’s campaign for state Assembly in 1982), dancing, traveling, hosting parties where Audrey played the piano for sing-alongs, and gathering with their extended family, both in the U.S. and in Sweden. Their post-retirement home in Browns Valley was very popular with their grandchildren, who commandeered it for many games of sardines, hide-and-seek, and the like.

After later moving with Jack to the Eskaton Village retirement community in Grass Valley, Audrey enjoyed attending Sierra College classes and going to meetings of the local Democratic club and AAUW chapter, as well as supporting and attending local concerts. Losing Jack in 2010 was a big blow, but Audrey stayed strong, relying on her “health care system” of water aerobics and weekly massages, until her heart finally gave out shortly after her 91st birthday.

Predeceased also by siblings Diane and Ken, as well as by Smith granddaughter Jennifer, Audrey is survived by her sister, Karen Gould (Frank); brother, Larry Nordlof (Sharon); children Karen (Ron Wurtz), Kim (Allen Barnes), Linda (Mark Jedlicki), and Eric (Lindarae Horness); stepchildren Alan Smith (Karen Tophigh) and Susan Elliott; and many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Chase, Mallory, Finn, Leandra, Emmett, Signe, Jenna, Brody, Jordan, Chris, Beth, Melissa, Marissa, Marcell, Anthony, and Max.

Her children will always remember her warm heart, her strength of character, her irreverence, her activism, her independent spirit, her love of books and music, and her unfailing commitment to friends and family. We will miss her greatly.

Per Audrey’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. For details about an informal event yet to be planned, contact AudreyOSmithEvent@gmail.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to InConcert Sierra or Hospice of the Foothills.