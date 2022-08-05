Obituary: Arline Hoekstra

April 10, 1928 – June 12, 2022

Arline Hoekstra passed away on June 12, 2022 at home in Penn Valley.

Arline was born on April 10, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Belle (née Lindsay) and Nicholas Wall.

After World War II, Arline married August Hoekstra who had served in the Navy. The couple moved to Southern California and eventually raised four children, primarily in Simi Valley.

In her youth, Arline was mesmerized by adventure stories set in the West. One of her dreams was fulfilled when August retired and, with friends, built houses in Penn Valley. Arline loved her Ranch House. She and August had many contented years on the property, filling it with animals, usually in pairs, landscaping and entertaining. After August died in 2007, Arline eventually moved in with her daughter Victoria living in the San Francisco Bay Area and briefly in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Recently, Arline moved back to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley.

Arline missed her calling as an entertainer. She was a charismatic performer. She liked to laugh and make others laugh. Arline loved animals. Her favorites were dogs, horses, cats and elephants. She also liked to travel and fondly remembered her trip to Europe with Victoria. Most importantly, Arline had a large place in her heart for Mary and Jesus.

Arline is survived by her children: Nicholas (Donna), Victoria, Valory and Linzi von Stockhausen; her grandchildren: Dahlia Kindschi, Savannah, Jacob and Cory Jenkins, Amanda Grunder and Henk and Sampson von Stockhausen; and her many great grandchildren including Henley and Jackson Kindschi.

We miss you Mom.