Obituary: Ariel Coleman

Ariel Coleman

Provided Photo

February 21, 1991 – October 27, 2022

Ariel Coleman was born in Grass Valley at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and graduated from Britney Springs High School in 2009. She worked locally for many years and became well established in the businesses she worked for. These included Jack-in-the-Box, Lampost Pizza, Grocery Outlet, and Raley’s; With each position she held, she served the community and made many friends along her way. In her life she enjoyed going to concerts, playing Magic the Gathering, attending charity events, and taking river trips at every opportunity she could. Her passion for art and music was only matched by her love for her family and friends. Ariel lived life knowing that true treasures in life can’t be bought.

She acted selflessly in life, always offering an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on. She loved wholeheartedly, and despite her own struggles, she often put the needs of others above her own. She would stand firm defending what she knew was right and wouldn’t hesitate to speak up in the face of conflict Her confidence and inner strength was admired by all who knew her.

She is survived by her younger siblings Catherine, Shoshana, Michael, KK, and Sean Jr. their mother Dina Sands, her grandparents Pam and Mike Hallett, and her two beloved cats Finn and Chowder. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, love, and compassion. She will be so greatly missed by all the people whose lives’ she touched with her presence and light.

Celebration of life will be on December 11th from 1PM to 4PM at the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St, Grass Valley.