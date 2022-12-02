Obituary: Annette Lopes
April 20, 1947 – November 16, 2022
Annette Marie Lopes, follower of Christ, 75, of Antioch, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, in Grass Valley, CA.
Annette was born on April 20, 1947, in San Francisco, CA to Andrew and Ann (Bernardi) Torre. She was a native of San Mateo, CA and a resident of Antioch, CA and parishioner of Most Holy Rosary Church for 27 years. She attended Mercy High School in Burlingame, CA and worked at California Automobile Association (AAA) for 30 years.
In addition to being a loving grandmother (Noni) to Dillon, Annette loved her Italian family roots. She enjoyed making memories with all her favorite aunts, uncles and cousins. Family, faith, church, and the San Francisco 49ers was a way of life and meant everything to her. She also loved to travel, loved animals and flowers, enjoyed coloring and working on crafts, to cook, to watch Westerns and Classical movies, and to listen to Paul Anka, Sam Cooke, Dean Martin, Roy Orbison and of course Elvis.
Annette was a kind and gentle person, who loved the Sierra Nevada and Grass Valley. She lived the holiday spirit and treated everyone with love and humility. Quite often, she would put others before herself, and always enjoyed bringing joy to the hearts of many children. May her soul rest in peace with all the Angels and Saints in Heaven.
Annette is survived by her son Brian (Gina) Lopes and grandson Dillon Lopes of Auburn, CA; brother Michael (Linda) Torre Sr. of Grass Valley, CA; nephews Michael (Michelle) Torre Jr. of Roseville, CA and Nick (Kristina) Torre of Meadow Vista, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Lopes (September 2019).
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16 at St. Canice Catholic Church, Nevada City, CA, with a reception to follow.
